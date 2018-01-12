S.Korean stocks edge up, won strengthens

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won climbed in the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.51 points or 0.34 percent at 2,496.42. ** The won was quoted at 1,064.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.68 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,072. The currency was buoyed by a weaker dollar after the euro rose on European Central Bank’s signal to end its massive stimulus. The won edged down 0.2 percent for the week, snapping four straight weeks of gains. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,063.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,056.75 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.63 percent, after Wall Street’s three major stock indexes hit record highs. Japanese stocks weakened 0.24 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 0.8 percent so far this year, and up by 0.79 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 432,737,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 362. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 107,211 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.23 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 107.73. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.172 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)