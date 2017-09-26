S.Korean stocks end at 2-week low, won down on N.Korea worries

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday and finished near two-week lows, while the won weakened as tensions between North Korea and the United States continued to rattle investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,374.32 points, its lowest close since Sept. 14.

The won was quoted at 1,136.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Monday’s close of 1,131.8.

Foreign investors sold a net 385.3 billion won worth of local equities on Tuesday, especially tech shares which had recently rallied.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 3.7 percent and 4.9 percent, largely pulling down the whole tech sector by 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the automobile sector jumped 4.4 percent on hopes that its China sales will not be as poor as what the investors had expected. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)