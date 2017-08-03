S.Korean stocks end at near 3-1/2 wk low on sell-off in tech, construction

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slumped to a near 3-1/2-week low on Thursday as construction stocks crumbled on fresh government curbs to cool the housing market, while tech firms retreated after an Apple-led rally.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.7 percent at 2,386.85 points, its weakest finish since July 11.

The sub-indices for techs and construction dropped 2.5 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

Offshore investors unloaded a net 402.7 billion won ($356.83 million) worth of KOSPI shares during the session.

The South Korean won fell to the weakest closing level since July 14, fetching 1,128.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade. It was down 0.4 percent versus Wednesday’s close of 1,124.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)