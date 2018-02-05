S.Korean stocks end down 1.3 pct, won at 8-week low

* KOSPI index down more than 1 pct, foreigners sell

* Korean won ends at 8-week low versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index pared early losses but still fell over 1 percent on Monday as huge losses on Wall Street hurt global investment sentiment. The Korean won weakened to eight-week low, while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 33.64 points or 1.33 percent at 2,491.75. It had lost nearly 2 percent at one point. ** Tech giant Samsung Electronics, which lost over 3 percent earlier, ended 1 percent up as a South Korean appeals court suspended a jail sentence for the group’s heir, Jay Y. Lee. ** The won was quoted at 1,088.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.81 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,079.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.79 per U.S. dollar, up 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,077.6 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.31 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 2.55 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.3 percent so far this year, and up by 1.89 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 438,171,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 116. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 454,632 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 2.01 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,092.3 on February 5 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.52. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.276 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)