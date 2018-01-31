S.Korean stocks end flat as Samsung Elec rally fizzles, won firms

* KOSPI index slightly down, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended little changed on Wednesday. The Korean won rose while/and bond yields fell. ** At 0633 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.28 points or 0.05 percent at 2,566.46. The index was up in early trade but reversed as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains sparked by its announcement of a stock split. ** The won was quoted at 1,067.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.53 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,073.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,067.17 per U.S. dollar, up 0.51 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,057.95 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.8 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.1 percent so far this year, and up by 3.98 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 396,901,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 333. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 665,057 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.08 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 107.43. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.274 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)