S.Korean stocks end flat, won edges up

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened slightly on Monday. The Korean won erased earlier losses and gained a bit in the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.19 points or 0.01 percent at 2,481.88. ** The won was quoted at 1,088.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,089.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.81 per U.S. dollar, up 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,080.7 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.55 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 22.5 percent so far this year, and down by 2.97 percent in the past 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 320,277,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 303. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 168,056 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.82 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 108.29. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.088 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)