S.Korean stocks end near 5-month low, won pares losses

SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed at its weakest level since September on Friday as a renewed sell-off on Wall Street sapped confidence. The Korean won pared earlier losses, but still ended at two-month lows while bond yields rose. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 43.85 points or 1.82 percent at 2,363.77. The benchmark index fell 6.4 percent for the week, the biggest weekly decline since May, 2012. ** The won was quoted at 1,092.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.38 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,087.9. The currency declined 1.1 percent for its second straight week of losses. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,090.87 per dollar, up 0.52 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,082.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.17 percent, after U.S. stocks fell sharply on the previous day.. Japanese stocks weakened 2.32 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.4 percent so far this year, and off 0.81 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 479,069,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 193. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 308,940 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 2.3 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.6. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.273 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.27 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)