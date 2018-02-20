S.Korean stocks extend fall, won weakens against dollar

* KOSPI index slides over 1 pct, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index marked further losses later on Tuesday. The Korean won edged down versus greenback in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 27.70 points or 1.13 percent at 2,415.12. Domestic institutions sold a net 296.1 billion won ($276.23 million), unloading major tech shares like Samsung Electronics, which was reported to have slashed its OLED panel production. ** The won was quoted at 1,073.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.55 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,072.55 per U.S. dollar, down 0.56 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,062.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 1.01 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 1.0 percent so far this year, and down by 0.96 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 416,872,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 318. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,830 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.58 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.53. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.313 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)