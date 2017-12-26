S.Korean stocks fall to 3-month low, won ends at over 2 1/2-year high

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index skidded to a three-month low on Tuesday. The Korean won rose to the highest closing since April 2015, while bond yields fell. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.20 points or 0.54 percent at 2,427.34. South Korean markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas Day public holiday. The benchmark index fell as individual investors sold major IT shares like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. A cause of the selling were domestic media reports on sales of Apple’s Iphone X sales, said Lee Kyung-min, a stock analyst at Daishin Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,076.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,079.7. The currency was buoyed by foreign demand amid thin trading. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,075.29 per U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,067.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.18 percent.. Japanese stocks weakened 0.2 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 20.4 percent so far this year, and down by 4.03 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 221,895,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 460. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 15,812 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.86 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,074.76 per dollar on December 25 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 107.95. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was unchanged from its previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.127 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)