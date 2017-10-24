S.Korean stocks finish at new high on earnings hopes, offsets foreign sell-off

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares hit another record high on Tuesday on bullish market expectations for September quarter earnings due later this week, though further gains were blocked by foreign profit-taking.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at a record 2,490.49 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 101.4 billion won ($89.93 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the day, sparked by a large sell-off on Wall Street overnight.

The South Korean won edged up in response to the U.S. dollar’s weakness.

The won was quoted at 1,127.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent versus Monday’s close of 1,130.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)