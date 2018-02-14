S.Korean stocks gain for 3rd day, won advances

* KOSPI index ends at one-week high, foreigners buy

* Korean won extends gains versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were down

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won extended its gains on the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 26.64 points or 1.11 percent at 2,421.83. The index was supported by large purchases from foreign investors, especially in market heavyweight Samsung Electronics. The tech giant’s shares ended up 3.1 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,077.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.68 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.5. The currency received additional support from stronger yen.

** South Korean financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Lunar New Year holiday. The trading will resume at normal hours on Feb. 19. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,076.33 per dollar, up 0.71 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,067.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.88 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with up in choppy trade. Japanese stocks weakened 0.43 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.9 percent so far this year, and down by 3.41 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 301,972,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 431. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 105,616 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.93 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 107.66. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.263 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.28 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)