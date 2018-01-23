S.Korean stocks hit 2-month high as US govt shutdown ends, won flat

* KOSPI index jumps over 1 pct, foreigners buy

* Korean won muted versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won was tentative while bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 34.49 points or 1.38 percent at 2,536.60. The benchmark index ended at its highest since Nov. 24, 2017 as U.S. government shutdown ended, boosting investor sentiment. The index was also supported by strong gains in major IT companies, especially LG Display, whose OLED outlook offset earnings gloom. The company’s shares rose nearly 6 percent on Tuesday. ** Shares of LG Electronics erased their earlier losses and ended trade up 0.5 percent. The shares were initially hit after the U.S. decision to slap tariffs on imported washing machines. Samsung Electronics also extended gains to 1.9 percent.

** The won was quoted at 1,070.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,070.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.61 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,059.75 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.88 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.29 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.4 percent so far this year, and up by 1.12 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 366,447,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 592. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 218,382 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.3 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14 and low is 1,073.2 on Jan. 11. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 107.74. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.187 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.20 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)