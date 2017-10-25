S.Korean stocks hit fresh highs for a fourth straight session

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares notched fresh highs for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as offshore and individual investors bet on encouraging third quarter corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 0.1 percent up at 2,492.50 points, setting a record closing high.

Foreign investors and individuals purchased stocks worth a net 110.8 billion won ($98.33 million) and 59.4 billion won, respectively, while domestic institutions offloaded 167.9 billion won.

LG Display profits for the September quarter surged, helped by strong demand for its screens used in high-end TV sets as well as mobile devices.

Shares in LG Display gained 0.2 percent, as the positive earnings result largely matched expectations.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,127.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged from Tuesday’s close of 1,127.4. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)