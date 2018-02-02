S.Korean stocks off, won slides to 6-week lows on heavy foreign selling

* KOSPI index down 1.7 pct, foreigners sell

* Korean won lowest since Dec. versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened to more than two-week lows on Friday while the Korean won skidded to its lowest in six weeks. Bond yields rose.

** Both the benchmark index and the currency were hammered by heavy foreign selling, especially in the tech sector. The sub-index for electric and electronics shares tumbled 3.9 percent with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics skidding 4.3 percent. They have been net sellers for four consecutive sessions, offloading about 1.5 trillion won ($1.39 billion) worth of local equities during that period. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 43.15 points or 1.68 percent at 2,525.39. The index fell 1.9 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage loss since early December. ** The won was quoted at 1,079.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.72 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,071.9. The currency declined 1.5 percent on a weekly basis, marking the biggest losses since last August. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,079.43 per dollar, down 0.89 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,069.35 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session mostly lower. Japanese stocks weakened 0.9 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.1 percent so far this year, and up by 3.49 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 476,479,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 220. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 464,233 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.22 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,081 on Feb. 2. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.51. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.267 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.25 percent. ($1 = 1,079.7100 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)