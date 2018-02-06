S.Korean stocks pare losses but end at 6-week low on global rout, won skids

* KOSPI index falls over 1.5 percent; pares earlier losses

* Foreigners sell for 6 straight sessions

* Korean won slides to 8-week low versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were down

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell for the third straight session on Tuesday to end at a six-week low as a sharp sell-off in U.S. stock markets soured investor confidence worldwide.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.5 percent at 2,453.31 points, its lowest close since Dec. 27. The index fell 1.3 percent on Monday.

It fell more than 3 percent at one point to as low as 2,409.38, marking its biggest intraday percentage loss since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Market heavyweight shares were mostly down, with Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motors down about 1 percent while web portal Naver Corp fell 3.1 percent.

The South Korean won weakened for a fourth straight session and closed at its lowest in eight weeks.

The won was quoted at 1,091.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Monday’s close of 1,088.5.

March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 107.63. South Korean treasry bond yields were down with that of five-year stood at 2.501 percent as of 0656 GMT. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)