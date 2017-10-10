FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks peak to 11-week high as major techs rally after holiday break
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
October 10, 2017 / 6:50 AM / in 10 days

S.Korean stocks peak to 11-week high as major techs rally after holiday break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares surged to end at an 11-week high on Tuesday, led by major tech shares like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix and catching global stock gains made during a six-day break in which local markets were closed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.6 percent at 2,433.81 points, its highest closing level since July 27.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The South Korean won also shot up to a two-week high on strong foreign demand for local stocks.

The won was quoted at 1,135.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, marking its strongest closing level since Sept. 25. It was up 0.9 percent compared to last close at 1,145.4.

Offshore investors added a net 817.1 billion won ($719.41 million) worth of KOSPI shares to their portfolios on the day.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.