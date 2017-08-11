S.Korean stocks plunge to 11-week low as Trump fans fears on N.Korea

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended at an 11-week nadir on Friday as anxious offshore investors sold stocks following President Donald Trump’s fresh warning that North Korea not strike Guam or U.S. allies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.7 percent at 2,319.71 points, its lowest closing level since May 24.

For the week, Seoul shares fell 3.2 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since February 2016.

On Thursday, Trump said that his threat earlier this week to unleash “fire and fury” on Pyongyang, if it launched an attack, may not have been tough enough. That triggered fresh selling in global financial markets.

Foreign investors have been heavy net sellers for three consecutive sessions, unloading 648.7 billion won ($567.39 million) of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won also finished at a four-week low, ending the week with its biggest slide in five months.

The won was quoted at 1,143.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest since July 12.

It was down 0.1 percent versus Thursday’s close of 1,142.0 and down 1.6 percent on a weekly basis. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite and Richard Borsuk)