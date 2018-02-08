S.Korean stocks rebound after 4 days of losses, won weaker

* KOSPI index breaks 4-day losing streak, foreigners buy

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday, snapping four-day losing streak. The Korean won edged down in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was up 11.06 points or 0.46 percent at 2,407.62.

** South Korea’s junior stock market sub-index, KOSDAQ 150 , jumped nearly 6 percent during the session, triggering a sidecar, a type of circuit breaker. The KOSDAQ rose more than 4 percent and closed up 3.85 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,087.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,086.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,086.88 per U.S. dollar, up 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,077.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.22 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 1.13 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.9 percent so far this year, and down by 1.80 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 357,642,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 584. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 92,554 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.92 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 107.61. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.265 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)