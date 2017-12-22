S.Korean stocks rebound from previous losses, won gains

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won rose in the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.71 points or 0.44 percent at 2,440.54. The benchmark index dipped to near three-month low on Thursday. For the week, the index dropped 1.7 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,079.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,082.7. The currency was buoyed by exporters’ heavy dollar-selling reaching the end-month. It gained 0.9 percent on a weekly basis. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,078.61 per U.S. dollar, up 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,072.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.47 percent, after U.S. stocks ended their session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.16 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 19.9 percent so far this year, and down by 4.73 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 221,607,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 531. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 134,647 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.56 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar hit on November 29, 2017 and the low is 1,211.8 struck on January 3, 2017. ** March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 points t o107.93. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was unchanged at 1.66 percent versus the previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.132 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)