S.Korean stocks rebounds from previous losses, won edges down

* KOSPI index marks gains, foreigners sell

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were down

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday after falling more than 1 percent the previous day. The Korean won inched lower in the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 14.53 points or 0.60 percent at 2,429.65. Local insitutions’ stock purchases lent support to the benchmark index. ** The won was quoted at 1,076.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,073.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,075.49 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,064.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.73 percent, after U.S. stocks were off for the previous session. Japanese stocks rose 0.21 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.1 percent so far this year, and down by 3.30 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 426,468,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 513. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 101,438 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.86 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 107.58. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.3 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.32 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)