S.Korean stocks rise on foreign buying, won steady

* KOSPI index steps up, foreigners buy

* Korean won holds steady versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were down

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won barely moved while bond yields fell. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.81 points or 0.41 percent at 2,395.19. The index was supported by market heavyweight chipmakers. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, on large foreign purchases. ** The won was quoted at 1,084.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,084.03 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,074.75 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.97 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.65 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 3.3 percent so far this year, and down by 3.33 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 417,091,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 261. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 330,033 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.66 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 107.58. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.282 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)