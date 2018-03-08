S.Korean stocks rise on hopes of smaller U.S. tariffs; won flat

* KOSPI index up over 1 pct, foreigners sell

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose to a more than one-week closing high on Thursday. The Korean won held flat in the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was up 31.26 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,433.08. The benchmark stock index rose as investment sentiment revived on hopes of smaller U.S. trade tariffs. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,069.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.14 per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,060.6 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.98 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.54 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.7 percent so far this year, and up by 4.70 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 390,663,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 545. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 176,282 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.26 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 107.72. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.29 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)