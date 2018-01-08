S.Korean stocks rise, won down on suspected dollar buying by govt

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won fell in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 15.79 points or 0.63 percent at 2,513.31. ** The won was quoted at 1,066 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.31 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,062.7. South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected of buying around $1.5 billion in the market on Monday, as the won strengthened to a more than three-year intraday high. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,065.15 per U.S. dollar, down 0.34 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058.35 per dollar. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.2 percent so far this year, and down by 1.31 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 308,851,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 337. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 391,462 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.11 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8 2018 and low is 1,069.7 on January 8 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.9. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unmoved from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.136 percent, higher than the previous session’s 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim and Kyoungho Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)