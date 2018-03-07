S.Korean stocks shed gains, won ends at two-week high

* KOSPI index early gains erased as foreigners sell

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index shed early gains and turned to negative territory on Wednesday. The Korean won stepped up to close at a two-week high, while bond yields fell. ** At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.59 points or 0.40 percent at 2,401.82. The benchmark index dropped after free-trade advocate Gary Cohn resigned as U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, fanning fears Washington will proceed with tariffs. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.65 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,076.1. The currency closed at its highest since Feb. 19, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to deneclearise the Korean peninsula. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,067.89 per U.S. dollar, down 0.46 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.67 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Japanese stocks weakened 0.77 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.3 percent so far this year, and down by 4.15 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 405,847,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 243. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 146,711 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.14 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14, and low is 1,098.4 on February 6, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 107.69. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.297 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.31 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)