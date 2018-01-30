S.Korean stocks skid over 1 pct, won ends at more than 1-month low

* KOSPI index falls more than 1 pct, foreigners sell

* Korean won slides to 1-month low versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index marked further losses on Tuesday. The Korean won closed at its lowest since Dec. 27, while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 30.40 points or 1.17 percent at 2,567.79. The index extended losses as investment sentiment was hurt after the greenback gained, tracking higher U.S. bond yields. ** The won was quoted at 1,073.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.75 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,065.6. The currency was negatively affected by a slide in stock markets as demand for won among foreign investors declined. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,073.05 per U.S. dollar, down 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,064.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.43 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 5.3 percent so far this year, and up by 4.74 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 389,977,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 312. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 175,780 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.63 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.38. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.303 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.28 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)