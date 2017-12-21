S.Korean stocks skid to near 3-month low on foreign sell-off, won edges down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index marked its biggest daily percentage drop since July on Thursday. The Korean won fell and bond yields fell. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was down 42.54 points or 1.72 percent at 2,429.83. The benchmark index was hit by a late selloff by foreign investors who took profits on market expectations the operating profits of KOSPI companies would fall 5.6 percent in the fourth-quarter from the previous quarter, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities in a note. Investors were also worried that global investment would now mainly focused on the United States following the country’s tax cuts. ** The won was quoted at 1,082.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,080.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,081.24 per U.S. dollar, down 0.17 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,073.45 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.11 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 22.0 percent so far this year, and down by 3.14 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 244,206,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 180. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 326,607 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.36 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 108.03. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.096 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)