S.Korean stocks slide to over 4-month low on foreign selling, won up

* KOSPI index slumps 2.3 pct, hurt by losses in China markets

* Foreigners, domestic institutions sell

* Korean won fell versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were down

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index dropped more than 2 percent to close at over four-month lows on Wednesday, extending a losing streak since Thursday. The Korean won rose on the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 56.75 points or 2.31 percent at 2,396.56. Investor anxiety heightened on losses in China’s share market, resulting in over 700 billion won worth of selling from domestic institutions, said Lee Kyung-min, a stock analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Lee also said the fact that Thursday is KOSPI option maturity date may have kept investors cautious. ** The won was quoted at 1,086.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,091.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,086.17 per dollar, down 0.66 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,076.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady, after U.S. stocks rebounded in the previous session. Japanese stocks rose 0.16 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 0.6 percent so far this year, and off 0.97 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 452,554,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 193. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 190,808 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has risen 1.85 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 107.66. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.248 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Dahee KimEditing by Shri Navaratnam)