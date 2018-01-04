FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks slide, won erases losses
January 4, 2018 / 6:52 AM / a day ago

S.Korean stocks slide, won erases losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won reversed its earlier losses in the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 19.89 points or 0.80 percent at 2,466.46. The benchmark index slumped on local profit-taking, defying a wider rally in Asia, ahead of major earnings guidance from Samsung Electronics and other blue chip firms next week. ** The won was quoted at 1,062.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,064.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,061.26 per U.S. dollar, up 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,054.2 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 3.26 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 0.8 percent so far this year, and up by 1.88 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 329,629,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 271. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 326,802 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.48 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2 2018 and low is 1,068.3 on January 4 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 107.87. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.144 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
