S.Korean stocks slip, won sedate against dollar

* KOSPI index slides, foreigners buy

* Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won barely moved on the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.84 points or 0.47 percent at 2,487.91. ** The won was quoted at 1,072 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,071.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,070.88 per dollar, down 0.17 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,064.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with modest losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.33 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.3 percent so far this year, and up by 1.75 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 419,706,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 380. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61,049 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.43 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 107.79. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.149 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)