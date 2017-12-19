FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks slip, won steps up against dollar
December 19, 2017

S.Korean stocks slip, won steps up against dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won strengthened on the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.69 points or 0.15 percent at 2,478.19. ** The won was quoted at 1,084.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,088.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,083.95 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,076.71 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.42 percent, after U.S. stocks finished a record-setting session overnight. Japanese stocks weakened 0.15 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 22.5 percent so far this year, and down by 2.65 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 304,826,000 shares, and there were 172 advancers of the total traded issues of 882. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 67,132 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.14 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.25. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from the prior close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.099 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

