S.Korean stocks slump on chip worries, won ends at 2-week low

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won stepped down to a two-week closing low in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 10.48 points or 0.42 percent at 2,499.75. The benchmark index was hit by investor worries about the chip sector after Samsung Electronics’ December-quarter profit guidance fell short of expectations. ** The won was quoted at 1,071.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,071.18 per U.S. dollar, down 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,064.28 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.50 percent. Japanese stocks weakened 0.26 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.7 percent so far this year, and up by 1.06 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 440,082,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 502. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 277,748 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.45 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on Jan. 8 and low is 1,072.95 on Jan. 9. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.17 points to 107.67. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.189 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)