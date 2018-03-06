S.Korean stocks snap 4-day losing streak, won gains

* KOSPI index rise more than 1.5 percent, foreigners buy Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rebounded on Tuesday after a four-day decline as trade worries eased over U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose heavy tariffs on steel products and automobiles. The Korean won and bond yields also rose.

** With market sentiment revived, investors’ appetite for major tech shares heightened. Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ended 4 percent higher and closed up 5.2 percent, respectively. ** At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI was up 36.35 points or 1.53 percent at 2,411.41.

** The won was quoted at 1,076.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.55 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,082.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,075.18 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,065.35 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.50 percent, after U.S. stocks ended higher in the previous session . Japanese stocks rose 1.79 percent.

** The KOSPI dropped around 3.7 percent so far this year, and is down by 5.58 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 395,970,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares were 522. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 13,211 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.83 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.02 points to 107.65. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.314 percent, higher than 2.31 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)