S.Korean stocks track global gains to new high, won at 4-week peak
October 16, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in 6 days

S.Korean stocks track global gains to new high, won at 4-week peak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up to hit a record high on Monday on a rally in steel and cosmetics stocks, though further gains were capped by a foreign sell-off in major tech firms following a recent run-up in the sector.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,480.05 points, a new closing high.

Steelmaker Posco climbed nearly 6 percent and the sub-index for overall steel shares was up 4.1 percent.

Hankook Cosmetics ended up 21 percent while Amorepacific gained 5.2 percent.

Market heavyweight SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics declined 2.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, as investors took profits following the rally in tech sector. Electronics goods shares rose 4.7 percent last week.

Offshore investors trimmed a net 28 billion won ($24.86 million) worth of KOSPI shares from their portfolios.

The South Korean won strengthened to a four-week high as the dollar was weighed by tepid U.S. underlying inflation.

The won was quoted at 1,127.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent versus Friday’s close of 1,128.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

