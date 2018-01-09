S.Korean stocks turn down as Samsung Elec extends losses, won eases

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won inched down on the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.05 points or 0.12 percent at 2,510.23. The benchmark index erased earlier gains as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics extended losses to more than 3 percent after its fourth-quarter profit guidance missed expectations. ** The won was quoted at 1,067.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,066. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,066.69 per dollar, up 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it changed hands at 1,058.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks maintained their New Year rally. Japanese stocks rose 0.57 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up by 1.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 369,650,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 382. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 19,331 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has stayed flat with a change of 0.01 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8 and low is 1,069.7 also on the same day. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.85. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.151 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)