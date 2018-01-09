FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks turn down as Samsung Elec extends losses, won eases
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
January 9, 2018 / 6:50 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korean stocks turn down as Samsung Elec extends losses, won eases

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won inched down on the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.05 points or 0.12 percent at 2,510.23. The benchmark index erased earlier gains as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics extended losses to more than 3 percent after its fourth-quarter profit guidance missed expectations. ** The won was quoted at 1,067.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,066. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,066.69 per dollar, up 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it changed hands at 1,058.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks maintained their New Year rally. Japanese stocks rose 0.57 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up by 1.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 369,650,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 382. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 19,331 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has stayed flat with a change of 0.01 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8 and low is 1,069.7 also on the same day. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.85. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.151 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.