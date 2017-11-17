S.Korean stocks turn down, won near 14-mth high against dollar

SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Friday. The Korean won rose on the onshore settlement platform and bond yields climbed. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.80 points or 0.03 percent at 2,533.99. The benchmark index rose nearly 1 percent to a record high during the session, but erased gains due to a large selloff from domestic institutions. The KOSPI lost 0.4 percent on a weekly basis. ** The won was quoted at 1,095.98 per U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,093.9 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,097.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, where it ended the previous session at 1,101.4. The currency ended at near 14-month high as the dollar was broadly lower. For the week, the won gained 1.8 percent, its largest weekly percentage gain since mid-July. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.66 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.2 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.1 percent so far this year, and up by 6.84 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 355,217,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 404. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 549,122 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.1 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,093.1 per dollar on November 17 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 107.87. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.45 percent compared with a previous close of 1.44 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.174 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)