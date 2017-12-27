S.Korean stocks turn up, won hovers at over 2-1/2-year high

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won edged up on the local platfrom and bond yields climbed. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.33 points or 0.38 percent at 2,436.67, bouncing from earlier losses on late-afternoon bargin-hunting. ** The won was quoted at 1,074.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,076.1. The currency is up for the third consecutive session, hovering at more than 2-1/2-year highs. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,072.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.24 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it changed hands at 1,066.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.33 percent, looking past losses in U.S. stocks the previous session. Japanese stocks rose 0.08 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 19.8 percent so far this year, and down by 4.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 191,010,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 374. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 109,320 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 11.09 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,074.06 per dollar on December 27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 107.86. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unmoved from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.147 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)