S.Korean stocks up for 4th session, won ends at 3-week high

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Monday to reach its highest in two weeks. The Korean won strengthened against greenback, closing at a three-week high and bond yields also climbed. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 20.99 points or 0.87 percent at 2,442.82. The benchmark index was supported by improving sentiment globally. ** The won was quoted at 1,067.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.9 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,077.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,066.08 per U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was transacted at 1,056.95 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.97 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 1.9 percent so far this year, and down by 2.59 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 319,304,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 645. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 26,635 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.03 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.1 points to 107.54. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.305 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.27 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)