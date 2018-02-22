S.Korean stocks, won down as Fed worries dampen sentiment

* KOSPI index weakens, foreigners sell

* Korean won falters against U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the Korean won both slumped to over one-week lows on Thursday as risk appetite weakened after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers will continue raising rates further this year. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 15.37 points or 0.63 percent at 2,414.28. ** The won was quoted at 1,084.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.75 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,076.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,082.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.73 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,073.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.75 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.07 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 1.5 percent so far this year, and down by 3.33 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 344,874,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 256. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 98,476 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.55 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14 2018, and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 107.58. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.308 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.31 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)