S.Korean stocks, won fall; end Feb with losses

* KOSPI index slumps, foreigners sell Korean won falters against U.S. dollar South Korea bond yields up

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and won both fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments stoked market fears of faster U.S. rate rises, hurting investment sentiment on riskier assets. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 28.78 points, or 1.17 percent, at 2,427.36. The index lost 5.4 percent in February, its biggest monthly loss since June 2013. ** The won was quoted at 1,082.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.06 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,071.3. The currency fell 1.4 percent on a monthly basis. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,081.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,071.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.44 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 0.5 percent so far this year, and down by 1.61 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 362,320,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 254. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 3,286 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.46 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.73. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.272 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.26 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)