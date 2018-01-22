S.Korean stocks, won falter on investor worries after US govt shutdown

* KOSPI index falls to more than 1-wk low, foreigners sell

* Korean won slips against U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday. The Korean won declined on the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 18.15 points or 0.72 percent at 2,502.11. The benchmark index slumped as investors turned away from riskier assets following the U.S. government shutdown. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.39 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,065.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.47 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,060.95 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.03 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.1 percent so far this year, and up by 0.4 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 311,820,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 416. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 175,322 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.29 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14 and low is 1,073.2 on Jan. 11. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 107.73. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.193 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)