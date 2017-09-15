FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks, won recoup losses, shrug off North's latest missile launch
September 15, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a month ago

S.Korean stocks, won recoup losses, shrug off North's latest missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded to more than five-week highs on Friday and the won also recouped early losses as investors largely shrugged off North Korea’s latest missile launch.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido and landed far out in the Pacific Ocean, triggering a brief knee-jerk pullback in global markets. But another launch had been widely expected.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent at 2,386.07 points, its highest close since Aug. 8.

The index rose 1.8 percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain since late May.

The won was quoted at 1,131.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent from Thursday’s close of 1,132.6.

The currency lost 0.4 percent on a weekly basis.

Offshore investors unloaded a net 92.8 billion won ($82.09 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

