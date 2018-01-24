S.Korean stocks, won subdued as investors take breather

* KOSPI index edges up, foreigners sell

* Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won was unbudged on the local platform while bond yields climbed. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.40 points or 0.06 percent at 2,538.00. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, unchanged from the previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.59 per dollar, up 0.31 percent from the day earlier. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.12 percent, after a mixed lead from U.S. stocks overnight.. Japanese stocks weakened 0.76 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.8 percent so far this year, and up by 3.03 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 362,339,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 519. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 14,714 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.3 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 107.73. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.199 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.19 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)