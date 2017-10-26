S.Korean won at 8-week high as strong GDP fuels rake hike talk

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won rose to an eight-week high on Thursday as traders bet that the central bank will raise interest rates soon after robust third-quarter economic growth.

The won was quoted at 1,124.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest since Sept. 1 and up 0.3 percent from Wednesday’s close of 1,127.9.

South Korea’s economy clocked its fastest growth in seven years last quarter, as global demand for the country’s electronics more than offset the impact of regional geopolitical strains.

Gross domestic product rose 1.4 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, preliminary numbers from the Bank of Korea showed, significantly beating the 0.8 percent forecast in a Reuters survey.

South Korean shares edged down as the investors took profits after the benchmark index hit successive record highs for four straight sessions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,480.63 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 35.2 billion won ($31.32 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)