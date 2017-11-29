S.Korean won climbs to over 2-1/2 year high, stocks end little changed

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won climbed to more than two-and-a-half-year high and bond yields also rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.29 points or 0.05 percent at 2,512.90. ** The won was quoted at 1,076.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.71 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.4. The currency sharply strengthened late in the session as the investors sold more dollars thinking that North Korea’s latest missile launch would not have a further impact on financial markets. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,075.4 per U.S. dollar, up 0.64 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,073 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.49 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 24.1 percent so far this year, and up by 1.20 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 295,469,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 360. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 162,190 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.8 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,076.4 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.12. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.51 percent compared with a previous close of 1.5 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.118 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.12 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)