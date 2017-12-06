S.Korean won closes at 2-week low, shares fall sharply

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday as foreign investors turned to net sellers of local equities after a selloff in technology stocks on Wall Street overnight. The Korean won and bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 35.75 points or 1.42 percent at 2,474.37. ** The won closed at its two-week low of 1,093.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.72 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,085.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.57 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,089.6 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.97 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 23.9 percent so far this year, and down by 0.79 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 503,764,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 874, the number of advancing shares was 250. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 336.2 billion won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.41 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to108.28. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.103 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)