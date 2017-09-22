FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won ends at 5-week low, shares slump as N.Korea worries spread
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
September 22, 2017 / 6:43 AM / in a month

S.Korean won ends at 5-week low, shares slump as N.Korea worries spread

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended at a five-week low and shares at a one-week low on Friday as due to investors nervousness over the rising tensions between North Korea and the United States.

The won was quoted at 1,136.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent versus Thursday’s close of 1,132.7. It was the weakest closing level since Aug. 21.

The currency was down 0.4 percent on a weekly basis and marked a third straight week of declines.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,388.71 points.

For the week, the KOSPI barely rose as its gains earlier this week were almost erased due to worries about monetary tightening from Federal Reserve and geopolitical risks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.