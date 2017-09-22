S.Korean won ends at 5-week low, shares slump as N.Korea worries spread

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended at a five-week low and shares at a one-week low on Friday as due to investors nervousness over the rising tensions between North Korea and the United States.

The won was quoted at 1,136.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent versus Thursday’s close of 1,132.7. It was the weakest closing level since Aug. 21.

The currency was down 0.4 percent on a weekly basis and marked a third straight week of declines.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,388.71 points.

For the week, the KOSPI barely rose as its gains earlier this week were almost erased due to worries about monetary tightening from Federal Reserve and geopolitical risks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)