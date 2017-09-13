FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean won flat, shares slip as N.Korea concerns continue to weigh
September 13, 2017 / 6:52 AM / in a month

S.Korean won flat, shares slip as N.Korea concerns continue to weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The South Korean won did not move and shares inched down on Wednesday, in spite of records overnight on Wall Street, as some concerns lingered about tensions between the United States and North Korea.

North Korea remained defiant over new U.N. sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion.

The won was quoted at 1,128.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, unchanged from Tuesday’s close.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,360.18 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 28.4 billion won ($25.18 million) of KOSPI shares on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

