S.Korean won slips to 6-wk low, stocks down on Fed, N.Korea risks

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won closed at a six-week low and stocks slipped on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s signal it is on course to raise rates in December and elevated North Korean risks sapped sentiment.

The won was quoted at 1,140.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its weakest closing level since August 18. It was down 0.3 percent on Tuesday’s close of 1,136.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,372.57 points.

Foreign investors were net sellers, unloading 282.4 billion won ($247.72 million) worth of stocks. They also trimmed a net one trillion won worth of local treasury bonds, the head of a local banks’ bond trading team said. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)