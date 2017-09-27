FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean won slips to 6-wk low, stocks down on Fed, N.Korea risks
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
September 27, 2017 / 6:56 AM / in 22 days

S.Korean won slips to 6-wk low, stocks down on Fed, N.Korea risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won closed at a six-week low and stocks slipped on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s signal it is on course to raise rates in December and elevated North Korean risks sapped sentiment.

The won was quoted at 1,140.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its weakest closing level since August 18. It was down 0.3 percent on Tuesday’s close of 1,136.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,372.57 points.

Foreign investors were net sellers, unloading 282.4 billion won ($247.72 million) worth of stocks. They also trimmed a net one trillion won worth of local treasury bonds, the head of a local banks’ bond trading team said. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

