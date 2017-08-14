S.Korean won, stocks pull away from last week's lows; N.Korea worries remain

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The South Korean won rebounded from a one-month low and shares also gained on Monday, as investors took solace from the fact that the simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea did not appear to rise over the weekend.

The won was quoted at 1,139.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Friday’s close of 1,143.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,334.22 points.

Some domestic market players remained wary about the tensions, and foreign investors continued taking profits, offloading a net 252 billion won ($221.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

Foreigners have sold 1.31 trillion won worth of shares since last Wednesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)