S.Korean won up as N.Korea worries ebb; stocks inch lower
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
September 25, 2017 / 6:58 AM / in 24 days

S.Korean won up as N.Korea worries ebb; stocks inch lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended higher on Monday, supported by receding fears over geopolitical risks in the Korean Peninsula, while the stronger dollar capped further gains.

The won was quoted at 1,131.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent from Friday’s close of 1,136.5.

South Korean shares edged down in cautious trade before next week’s long seasonal break.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,380.40 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 33.6 billion won ($29.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

