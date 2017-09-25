S.Korean won up as N.Korea worries ebb; stocks inch lower

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended higher on Monday, supported by receding fears over geopolitical risks in the Korean Peninsula, while the stronger dollar capped further gains.

The won was quoted at 1,131.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent from Friday’s close of 1,136.5.

South Korean shares edged down in cautious trade before next week’s long seasonal break.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,380.40 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 33.6 billion won ($29.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)